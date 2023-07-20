Darke DD hosting fun events

GREENVILLE —Darke DD (Developmental Disabilities) will be hosting a couple of fun events over the next couple of months.

Join them on Thursday, July 27 at Birchwood Training Center, 5844 Jaysville-St. Johns Road, Greenville, for Family Fun Night. The evening runs from 5-7 p.m. with family friendly fun. Activities include KONA Ice, games/clown, face painting, first responders, hotdog dinner, chalk art, animal demonstrations and music. New to the event this year is the Photo Bomb photo booth.

For more information or to RSVP to the event, contact Sue Huston, Community Connections Coordinator at [email protected] or 937-459-4629.

On Thursay, Aug. 10, Birchwood Training Center will host Bingo with Moe. This free event will run from 6-7 p.m.