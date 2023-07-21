Free backpacks and school supplies

FISHERS, Ind. – Round Room, LLC., the nation’s largest Verizon Authorized Retailer, announces its TCC and Wireless Zone retailers will be donating 120,000 backpacks with school supplies through the 11th annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway. Since 2013, the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway has provided more than 1.3 million backpacks to children across the U.S. ahead of the upcoming academic year.

On Sunday, July 30 at 1 p.m. local time while supplies last, more than 1,000 TCC and Wireless Zone stores nationwide are inviting local families to their locations to pick up a backpack filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, a ruler and glue. One backpack per child present will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis at each participating TCC and Wireless Zone store. Any leftover backpacks at School Rocks Backpack Giveaway events will be donated to local schools of each store’s choice.

Locally, the Verizon store at 1520 Wagner Ave., Greenville, is participating. For additional locations, visit https://locations.tccrocks.com/search.html and https://shop.wirelesszone.com and select the “Backpack Giveaway Participating Store” filter.

“The School Rocks Backpack Giveaway is our company’s cornerstone annual event, and I couldn’t be more thankful for our store locations, employees and customers for helping us continue to do good in the thousands of communities we operate in,” said Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room. “The start of the school year is an exciting time for many, and we look forward each and every year to make school supplies more accessible for students so they can thrive in the classroom.”

According to the National Retail Federation, American families with school-aged children spent an average of $864 on school supplies in 2022 – totaling $36.1 billion spent in the U.S. last year on school supplies alone. Through TCC and Wireless Zone, Round Room aims to ease the strain of rising school supply costs each year with the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway.

Round Room, LLC operates 1,248 TCC and Wireless Zone wireless retail stores across 43 states. Its portfolio of companies, including TCC and Wireless Zone, share a deep commitment to improving and being key partners in the thousands of communities they serve nationwide. Because of this, and the extraordinary impact it makes across its industry, Round Room was honored in Inc. Magazine’s Best in Business in 2022.

Supporters of the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway are encouraged to use #BackpackGiveaway on social media to help spread the word. To learn more about TCC and Wireless Zone, and the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway, visit www.RoundRoom.com, www.TCCRocks.com and www.wirelesszone.com.