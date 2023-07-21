GREENVILLE — The next concert in the park will be Sunday, July 23, 7 p.m., featuring the Greenville Municipal Jazz Band. The concert is free and open to the public. Free ice cream will be available from Financial Achievement Services.

The guest soloist this week will be the fabulous Penney Lynn Smith. A 1981 Graduate of Greenville High School, Smith has spent the last 30 years as a resident in South Carolina. She is a consistent performer at the Savannah Theater including roles in Chicago, A, My Name is Alice, Anything Goes, Nunsense and Pump Boys and Dinettes. On the stage she has appeared in Showtune, Red Hot and Cole, The Honkey Tonk Angels and 9 to 5. She was also the music director for Always, Patsy Cline, Little Shop of Horrors and Grease (which received the Broadway World South Carolina 2014”Best Musical” award.)

With a bachelors of Music Education from Eastern Kentucky University and a Master of Education in Arts in the Curriculum from Lesley University, she retired in 2012 after 29 years of teaching in Kentucky, Georgia and South Carolina.

Smith currently serves as the music director/pianist for the Unity Spiritual Center in Hilton Head and enjoys singing with the popular low country vocal trio The Sweet Grass Angels and enjoying the mountains of Johnson City, Tenn.

Smith and the Greenville Municipal Jazz Band will perform many jazz, rock and pop standards for the show. There is plenty of bench seating available and you are always welcome to bring your own blanket or lawn chair to enjoy the park, the music and your family and friends. See you in the park this Sunday at 7 p.m. for ice cream and jazz with Penney Lynn Smith.