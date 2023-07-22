Reid Health Urgent Care – Eaton will shut down

EATON — As part of Reid Health’s efforts to reduce expenses and streamline efficiencies in the face of a widening imbalance between rising costs and lagging reimbursements, Reid Health Urgent Care – Eaton will close next month.

The final date of operations for the clinic will be Aug. 11. Affected employees will be reassigned to other Reid facilities. Reid officials are having conversations with a local business that has expressed an interest in moving into the space at 109B E. Washington-Jackson Road after the closure.

“We’re proud of the dedication and compassion shown by the Eaton Urgent Care team over the years,” said Misti Foust-Cofield, Vice President/Chief Nursing Officer for Reid Health. “Our remaining staff in Eaton have that same drive and will continue to provide excellent service to the community.”

Reid Eaton Family & Specialty Care at 550 Hallmark Drive will continue to care for patients in the area. The primary care team of Amy Goff, DO; Carrie Kerby, NP; Kimberly Reffitt, NP; and their staff is thankful for the opportunity to serve their neighbors in Eaton and the greater Preble County area.

“It’s a pleasure and an honor to care for our patients,” Dr. Goff said. “Our entire team works hard every day to have a positive impact on the health of the community.”

Reid Eaton Family & Specialty Care is also home to services from Reid OB/GYN, Outpatient Behavioral Health, Reid Pulmonary Care, and Rehabilitation Services. More information will be available in the coming days about expanded opportunities to receive care at the facility.