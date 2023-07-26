Art in the City set for downtown Dayton

DAYTON — The signature event of the AES Ohio Summer in the City program, Art in the City, returns to downtown on Saturday, Aug. 5. More than 300 artists are participating in the event and will be stationed at various downtown locations to perform, teach, vend, demonstrate, and more. The celebration of visual and performing arts will feature several interactive projects, a Juried Art Show, an Art Bazaar, and more.

“The arts are a fundamental part of our downtown community. We’re grateful to have so many talented artists, creators, and performers right here in and around downtown,” said Sandra K. Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership. “Art in the City gives families, artists, and art lovers of all ages the chance to see their work up-close and personal, and maybe even discover a new hobby or passion of their own.”

Aspiring artists and art lovers of all ages are invited to get involved with hands-on community projects. Projects selected and funded through the 2023 Experiential Grant Program were chosen with your participation in mind.

Block printing project with Leesa Haapapuro – Paint a stylized letter using pre-engraved printmaking blocks.

Build a badge with the Dayton Art Institute – Use a button-making machine to create a unique piece of art!

Chalk the Walk with Boy Blue – Color ocean-themed designs in a community chalk mural by Boy Blue.

Community skyline painting with the Westside Makerspace – Use acrylic pieces to create a larger-than-life skyline design.

Decorate zippered pouches with Dayton Sewing Collaborative – Decorate pre-made nylon pouches with fabric pens or learn how to make your own with a sewing machine!

Introduction to Belly Dance Basics with Zattana Al-Naseem – All ages are welcome to learn basic belly dance movements and steps.

Learn plein air sketching with Urban Sketchers – Cover the sketching basics with watercolors, pens, and a small sketchbook.

Line Dancing with Jai – Learn step-by-step instructions for a dance to perform together.

Living photo opp with Tiffany Clark – Walk into a painting with painted props and live models painted on-site.

Paper Collage Workshop with the African American Visual Artists Guild – Create an abstract collage with different kinds of paper.

Peace & Harmony brush painting with Yufeng Wang – Learn the ancient art of East Asian brush painting techniques with a live demonstration and workshop led by Yufeng Wang.

Playwright Race pop-up performances – Actors from the Human Race Theatre incorporate your suggestions into their performances.

Spin Art T-Shirts with Front Street – Design your own t-shirt to take home.

Artists and performers of all kinds will be sharing their talent on stages and sidewalks throughout Art in the City. Stages operating throughout the event footprint will feature music, spoken word, dance, theatre, and more. Street performances and other activities are planned between each stage and active area so visitors can easily follow the entertainment from one of the following art hubs to another:

Art Full Circle: A Fine Arts Showcase in the Dayton Arcade: Nine rotating artists perform demonstrations of their respective mediums.

Art Bazaar on 5th in the Oregon District – More than 40 local artists share their goods for sale and host live demonstrations.

Dance performances in the Dayton Metro Library – See dancers of all kinds take the stage.

Family Zone at Levitt Pavilion Dayton – Activities for all ages including a bubble zone, face painting, hula hooping, music, and more!

Giant piano in the PNC Arts Annex: Play your favorite tunes with your feet on PNC’s big floor piano!

Interactive Dance Stage in the Schuster Center Wintergarden – Pick up some steps and learn a variety of dance styles.

Live music and hands-on activities in Courthouse Square – Take the stage with karaoke and enjoy kids’ activities with the International Peace Museum!

Street entertainment in the Fire Blocks and Water Street Districts – Live musicians fill the street with sound as you travel Art in the City.

“The AES Ohio Summer in the City series of events has something for everyone from festivals to recreational activities, locally owned and operated restaurants, and shops plus much more. Dayton has an engaged visual and performing arts community and Art in the City is an event that celebrates our artists,” said AES Ohio Director of Corporate Communications Mary Ann Kabel. “We are committed to our partners who welcome all people to explore the vibrancy downtown Dayton has to offer.”

Get into the Art in the City spirit a day early during a special Art in the City edition of First Friday on Friday, Aug. 4. Regular First Friday specials and deals will be in effect alongside some art-focused fun planned at downtown businesses. First Friday also marks the kickoff of the Juried Art Show, sponsored by the Dayton Society of Artists and Dayton.com. Guests are invited to see the work of 30 local and emerging artists on display in downtown businesses from Aug. 4 to 18 and vote for their favorite to win a cash prize. Be sure to catch a Party on the Patio as live music plays on downtown patios from 6 to 8 p.m.

Maps and more details about the Art in the City projects, performances, and events are available on the Art in the City website. A digital version of this year’s event guide is available now and physical copies will be distributed to downtown businesses leading up to the event.

Art in the City is a program of the Downtown Dayton Partnership and is sponsored by AES Ohio, Dayton.com, the Ohio Arts Council, and Dayton Live. Art in the City is supported in part by a Special Projects Grant funded by the Montgomery County Arts & Cultural District and administered by Culture Works. Additional support is provided by PNC and the Jack W & Sally D. Eichelberger Foundation.

More information about AES Ohio Summer in the City is available online at downtowndayton.org. Pick up AES Ohio Summer in the City calendars at downtown businesses or at DDP info tables during signature events.