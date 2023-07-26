Greenville Police Blotter

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

July 14

VANDALISM: At 6:05 p.m. officers responded to the 400 block of Anderson Avenue in reference to a vandalism complaint. The female complainant advised she had come outside and noticed the back windshield of her vehicle had been busted out. There are no leads or suspects in this case.

July 15

MENACING: At 7:08 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 100 block of West Main Street in reference to an aggravated menacing incident. A male complainant advised that while he was shopping, Chelsea Randall arrived at the business and began yelling at him and his friend while pointing a pink handgun. They were able to provide police with a SnapChat recording from her story showing her pointing the pink handgun. She was issued a citation for aggravated menacing. The handgun was recovered and placed into the Greenville Police property room.

July 16

DOMESTIC: At 4:56 a.m. officers responded to the 300 block of N. Main Street in reference to a complaint of domestic violence. The male advised he and his sister Eva Curtis reside together. They had gotten into an argument, she was intoxicated, and he advised officers his sister had changed the locks to keep him out of the residence. He said Curtis had struck him with an open hand in the upper arm, and officers were able to observe red marks. It was then advised she had chased him down the street and ripped his jeans before kicking and hitting his car. Officers observed the broken windshield and dried blood on Curtis’s palm. Curtis would not speak on the incident, and she just kept saying she wanted the male out of the house. She was arrested for domestic violence and transported to the jail with no bond.

WANTED PERSON: At 8:21 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Central Avenue and Front Street for a truck failing to signal a turn. During the stop, a passenger was identified as Fred Mccoy who had an active warrant through the Preble County Sheriff’s Office on a weapons charge with no bond. He was arrested and transported to the Dollar General in West Manchester where he was released to a Preble County Deputy.

July 18

ASSAULT: AT 3:55 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Hiddeson Avenue in reference to a fight in progress. Investigation showed Mary Plush had assaulted another person, as she admitted to the act because she was upset over the situation. She was issued a misdemeanor citation for assault.

July 19

WANTED PERSON: At 5:40 p.m. officers apprehended a known wanted subject for an outstanding felony warrant out of Alabama. Bridget Napier was observed in the parking lot of CVS, and she was known to have a warrant for larceny through Covington County, Alabama for theft; no bond. She was arrested and transported to the jail.

VANDALISM: Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Evans Avenue in reference to a report of vandalism to a vehicle. The female witness advised someone had broken into her vehicle and stole her Members Choice debit card as well as a blue bag of miscellaneous children’s toys that she valued at around $100 total. The overhead dome light panel had been broken and will no longer work, as well. The witness stated she had left the vehicle unlocked. There are currently no leads or suspects in this case and the case should be considered closed at this time.

July 20

VANDALISM: At 3:20 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Wagner Avenue in reference to a vandalism to a vehicle. While the victim’s car had been sitting in the parking lot, someone had broken into the rear passenger side window. Video surveillance did not show any suspects that had damaged the vehicle, and it was unclear how the window was broken.

July 21

VANDALISM: Officers responded to the 1500 block of Wagner Avenue at 7:56 p.m. in response to a vandalism complaint. The complainant advised that a male subject was inside opening packages and had left on foot. Officers were unable to locate the suspect who had been opening numerous items and removing security alarm devices. The approximate value of the security device that was damaged was $30. An attempt to obtain the identity of the subject before closing the case will be made.

