Ladybugs honor landscaping

T. J. Phillips was presented the Ladybug Garden Club Residential Landscaping Award for outstanding achievement in design and maintenance of their residential property and community beautification. Phillips has always had an interest. He and his wife, Nikki, have several banana trees, a palm tree, beautiful hydrangeas, hibiscus, phlox, dahlias, and heuchera to project a tropical feel. In December the palm tree is wrapped and has a box placed over it to protect it through the winter. They enjoy relaxing in the hot tub with all the tropical flowers around it. Presenting the certificate and yard sign was Angela Beumer, Ladybug Beautification chairperson, T. J., and Cathy Detrick of the Ladybug Club, who nominated the family with Kasen in the background.