Reid’s radiation oncology accredited

RICHMOND, Ind. — Reid Health’s Radiation Oncology program has earned a four-year accreditation from the American Society for Radiation Oncology’s (ASTRO) APEx — Accreditation Program for Excellence®.

APEx, the fastest-growing radiation oncology practice accreditation program in the United States, is a voluntary, objective, and rigorous multi-step process during which a practice is evaluated using consensus-based standards. The practice must demonstrate its safety and quality processes and show it adheres to patient-centered care by promoting effective communication, coordinated treatments, and strong patient engagement.

“Our team has worked hard to meet ASTRO’s high standards for safety and quality,” said Billie Kester, Vice President of Ambulatory Care and Service Lines for Reid Health. “This accreditation shows we’re dedicated to delivering consistently safe, patient-centered cancer care.”

APEx is the only radiation oncology accreditation program that includes a self-assessment, which allows practices to internally assess compliance with quality improvement standards. The practice then proceeds to a facility review by an external surveyor team that includes a radiation oncologist and a medical physicist. The program reflects the recommendations endorsed in the ASTRO publication “Safety is No Accident: A Framework for Quality Radiation Oncology and Care.”

“ASTRO commends Reid Health for achieving APEx accreditation,” said Geraldine M. Jacobson, MD, MPH, MBA, FASTRO, Chair of the ASTRO Board of Directors. “By undergoing this comprehensive review, the facility demonstrated their strong commitment to delivering safe, high-quality radiation oncology services to their patients.”

To date, more than 250 U.S. facilities have earned APEx accreditation. Learn more about APEx at www.astro.org/APEx.