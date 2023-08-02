Local Briefs

Public Hearing and meeting

ANSONIA — Ansonia Local School District announces a public hearing to discuss the use of federal Special Education IDEA part B funds, Title I and Title II funds to be held prior to the Board of Education Meeting on Monday, Aug. 14, 6 p.m., in the library. The interested general public is welcome to attend to hear a presentation of the intended use of the funds and to have an opportunity to comment on the proposed district plan. The regular board meeting will follow. The public is welcome.

Elections board meets

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Elections Board members will meet on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 6:30 a.m., for an Election Day meeting. The board meets in the office located at 300 Garst Ave., Greenville.

Open air market

TROY — The Miami Valley Veteran’s Museum, 2245 S. County Road 25 A, Troy, will host an open air market with crafts, direct sales, flea market, garden produce and more. The event will be held Friday, Aug. 18, noon to 6 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 19, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 20, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Funds from the event will support the Miami Valley Veteran’s Museum. For more information, call 937-418-0347.