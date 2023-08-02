Powell highlights Ohio Sales Tax Holiday

COLUMBUS — State Representative Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) announces residents can take advantage of the upcoming Ohio Sales Tax Holiday occurring Aug. 4-6. The annual holiday weekend ensures Ohioans do not pay state sales and use taxes on certain exempted items.

“We want to do everything we can to help children and hardworking families,” Powell said. “While we’re fighting to reduce taxes overall – this sales tax holiday is another way to reduce taxes on hardworking families and help kids as they head back to school”

The holiday exempts clothing items priced up to $75, school supplies up to $20 and school instructional materials at $20 or less. Items for trade or business are not exempt during this holiday.

State lawmakers created the sales tax holiday as a yearly event to provide additional tax relief for Ohioans during back-to-school season.

For more details on the upcoming Ohio Sales Tax Holiday, visit https://tax.ohio.gov/ and search sales tax holiday.