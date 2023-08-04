Back to school immunization clinic

GREENVILLE — To prepare for the school year, the Darke County Health Department will be hosting a special Saturday clinic for back-to-school immunizations. This walk-in clinic will be held on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Health Department. The Darke County Health Department is located at 300 Garst Ave., Greenville.

This clinic is for 7th and 12th graders. Students entering 7th grade will have the opportunity to receive Tdap (Tetanus, Diphtheria, and Acellular Pertussis), Meningococcal, and HPV immunizations. Students beginning 12th grade will have the opportunity to receive Meningococcal, Meningococcal B, and HPV immunizations. Families can avoid long lines this fall by getting the immunizations completed as soon as possible.

For billing purposes, those who have medical coverage should bring their insurance card. A copy of the card will be made onsite and then the insurance company will be billed. Students under the age of 18 need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Individuals driving themselves must wait 15 minutes after the immunizations before leaving.

For any questions or additional information on this clinic or state immunization requirements, please contact the Health Department at 937-548-4196 ext. 224.