Synergized Cells for Health hosts workshop

GREENVILLE — The public is invited to attend a special workshop on skin care, facial masks, and collagen support powered by redox hosted by Synergized Cells for Health. The event will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 6 p.m., at the Birchwood Training Center 5844 Jaysville-St Johns Road, Greenville.

A brief introduction to the science of redox and why it is essential to good health will be followed by a discussion of skin care products powered by redox. Leland Duyck, PA will also join the meeting via zoom to share his story and answer questions. Leland is a successful entrepreneur and business owner. He started his career in medicine as an Orthopedic PA and then ventured into the business side by designing, patenting, and manufacturing orthopedic and sports medicine bracing. He has helped build and sell four separate companies and owns and operates a 450 acre cattle ranch where he raises registered Angus cattle. Leland stated that finding ASEA has been the most gratifying thing he has done in his career. It allows him to pursue his passion for helping others with better health and wealth while achieving the same for him and his family.

Peggy Foutz, owner of Synergized Cells for Health said, “I am excited to return to Greenville to see many of my friends and share this information. I trust this will be a great way to take a break during this busy week to learn and enjoy some time together.”

The presentation will be under an hour long and there is no charge for the event, but those attending are welcome to stay and chat.

Light refreshments will be served and there will be door prizes and giveaways at the event. Twenty percent of the proceeds from items purchased will be donated as follows – 10 percent to the Greenville BPW Scholarship fund and 10 percent to Imagine Living Well Foundation – two organizations special to this event.

For questions or information, contact Peggy Foutz at 937-670-6511 or email [email protected].