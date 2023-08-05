Rismiller is guest vocalist at concert

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Municipal Concert Band returns to the Marling Band Shell in the Greenville City Park on Sunday, Aug. 6. Concert time will be 7 p.m. There is plenty of seating available on park benches, or listeners may bring their own lawn chairs. There is no admission charge for the concert. The band will be under the direction of its associate director, Doug Albright.

The theme of this concert will be “A Little Night (and Day) Music.” Selections scheduled to be performed will include a contemporary overture entitled “Voyage Through the Night,” “A Hard Day’s Night” by The Beatles and music from the bull fight ring entitled “Sol y Sombra (Sun and Shade).” The band will also play Paul Yoder’s arrangement of “Stardust.” “Stardust” is one of the most recorded songs of all time, with over 1500 vocal artists and bands having recorded it in the studio. “A Night at the Movies” will highlight the music of Alan Silvestri. Silvestri is known for writing the scores for Forrest Gump, The Polar Express, Back to the Future and The Avengers. “Bright Lights on Broadway” will showcase classic themes from Broadway musicals. Of course, a concert featuring night (and day) music would not be complete without an excerpt from Mozart’s Eine Kleine Nachtmusik.

Megan Rismiller will be the guest vocalist for this concert. She is a 2020 graduate of Versailles High School and is currently studying Inclusive Early Childhood Education at Bowling Green State University. At BGSU, she is a sister of Sigma Alpha Iota, the women’s music fraternity, and the Chi Omega sorority. Megan is also a member of the Collegiate Chorale and Volaré Women’s Chorus at Bowling Green. She will be performing the Cole Porter standard, “Night and Day,” as well as “Put on a Happy Face” from the musical comedy, Bye Bye Birdie.

The Greenville Municipal Concert Band invites you to join them for an hour of enjoyable music in the park.