Osgood Bank supports park renovation

NORTH STAR — Osgood Bank recently donated to the North Star Park Renovation Project. “We are grateful to Osgood Bank for the generous support of our park project,” stated Kevin Selhorst. Rachel Bergman added, “Osgood Bank is very community oriented and we thank them for helping us build accessible, inclusive facilities in North Star Community Park.”
Osgood Bank is a community-oriented financial institution dedicated to serving the unique needs of individuals, families, and businesses in western Ohio. With a steadfast commitment to exceptional customer service, local expertise, and community empowerment, Osgood Bank strives to be the preferred choice for all banking needs. The bank offers a comprehensive range of personal and business banking solutions, supported by advanced digital banking services.