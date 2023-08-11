WOAC boys golf teams compete in Blazer Invitational

By Drew Terhall

RICHMOND, IN — All of the local WOAC boys golf teams headed out to Highland Lake Golf Course on Aug. 11 for the Blazer Invitational.

The highest finished team out of that bunch was Mississinawa Valley who tied for sixth with a team score of 350. Aron Hunt led the team with a 77, tied for the fifth best score of the event. Jaxin Beamblossom and Tanner Leichty both had an 89. Aaron Hummel and Thomas Gower both had a 95. Braden Wisner had a 105.

Arcanum finished just behind the Blackhawks with a 353. Graham Brubaker shot a 75, tied for the second best score of the event. RJ Brothers shot a 91 and Seth Fearon shot a 92. Luke Stephens had a 95 and Samuel Rose had a 98.

Franklin Monroe finished 10th with a 385. Brandt Filbrun and Leo Kinnison both shot a 94. Chase Stebbins had a 95. Braden Gilbert and Chris Poe both had a 102. Trevor Swiger finsihed with a 112.

Tri-Village took 13th with a team score of 399. Trey Homan shot an 82. Ryder Brummett had a 95. Cameron Kimmel had a 105. Wesley Osborne had a 117 and Ty Fritz had a 124.

Bradford took 14th with a team score of 420. Treyl Manuel shot a 100. Gage Shafer and Landon Helman both had a 101. Ryan Hocker finished with a 118.

Ansonia finished 15th with a team score of 422. Byron Young led the team with a 94. Darby Gilland shot a 95. Maverick Sanders had a 98 and Owen Schmitmeyer had a 135.

