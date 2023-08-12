Arts Place plans Motown concert

PORTLAND, Ind. — Arts Place is excited to announce the addition of the Motown Sounds of Touch tribute band to our Summer Performance Series! A family friendly event; bring your children and enjoy a night of live music and food from Yergy’s BBQ food truck. Activities will also be available for kids.

The concert will be held Thursday, Aug. 24, 7 p.m., at Hudson Family Park, 509 South Wayne St, Portland, Ind. The concert is free of charge.

Motown Sounds of Touch has been entertaining audiences all over the country for over 15 years. Their group became a top 3 finalist on the NBC TV Show “The Winner Is” hosted by Nick Lachey. Touch members have also written songs for Motown artists such as The Jackson 5 and Michael Jackson! See a clip of their NBC TV performance by visiting: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b95MYLIzeP4

In the case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved to the Jay County Campus of Arts Place located at 131 E Walnut St, Portland, Ind.

The Hudson Family Park Amphitheatre concert series is sponsored by The City of Portland and The Portland Foundation.

For more information or questions on how to be involved, please contact Arts Place by calling 260-726-4809 or emailing [email protected].