Beyke named to honor roll

Greenville resident named to MIAA Academic Honor Roll

ANGOLA, Ind. — The Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) has announced the recipients of the 2022-23 MIAA Academic Honor Roll.

In total, 273 individual student-athletes at Trine University were recognized by the MIAA on the 2022-23 Academic Honor Roll, the most of any league schools. Student-athletes must reach a 3.5 grade-point average for the academic year and earn a varsity letter in an MIAA-sponsored sport to be eligible.

Tyler Beyke, of Greenville, was among those honored. Beyke is part of the baseball team at Trine and is majoring in Civil Engineering.

