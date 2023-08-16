No charges from allegations against Union City teacher

UNION CITY, Ind. — The Union City Police Department gave an update on the recent investigation concerning allegations brought forward regarding a school employee’s communication with a student. The investigation has now concluded.

Upon receiving reports of alleged inappropriate messages sent by a school employee to a student, the Union City Police Department initiated a thorough and comprehensive investigation. “Our topmost priority during the investigation was ensuring the safety and well-being of our community members, particularly the students of the Randolph Eastern Schools,” said Director of Public Safety Mark Ater.

After a thorough investigation, which included interviews with multiple parties involved, as well as a careful examination of relevant evidence, the Union City Police Department has determined that no criminal offense has occurred in this case. While the messages and the circumstances surrounding the investigation were found to be inappropriate, they did not amount to a criminal violation under existing laws.

“We take all allegations seriously and prioritize the safety of our community, especially our juveniles,” said Director Ater. “Our investigation into this matter was thorough and impartial, and we appreciate the transparency and cooperation we received from the Randolph Eastern Schools throughout this process.”

It is important to note that the Union City Police Department acknowledges the concerns raised by the community and understands the sensitivity of this matter. They remain committed to fostering a safe and secure environment for all residents, particularly our young citizens, and will continue to work diligently to uphold the highest standards of public safety.

Should members of the community have any further questions or require additional information, do not hesitate to contact Director Ater directly. He can be reached at (765) 964-5353 or via email at [email protected].