Blackhawks boys golf gets road win over Railroaders

By Drew Terhall
DailyAdvocate.com
BRADFORD — Mississinawa Valley boys golf won a conference over Bradford at Stillwater Valley Golf Course on Aug. 16, 191-223.
For the Blackhawks, Aaron Hummul led the team with a 46. Aron Hunt and Jaxson Beamblossom both had a 48. Thomas Gower shot a 49. Tanner Liechty had a 52 and Brandon Miller had a 63.
For the Railroaders, Treyl Manuel had a 51. Ryan Hocker shot a 54. Landon Helman shot a 57 and Gage Shafer shot a 61.
