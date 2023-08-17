Blackhawks boys golf gets road win over Railroaders

By
Daily Advocate
-

Tanner Leichty had a 52 in this match as the Blackhawks grab the win.

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

BRADFORD — Mississinawa Valley boys golf won a conference over Bradford at Stillwater Valley Golf Course on Aug. 16, 191-223.

For the Blackhawks, Aaron Hummul led the team with a 46. Aron Hunt and Jaxson Beamblossom both had a 48. Thomas Gower shot a 49. Tanner Liechty had a 52 and Brandon Miller had a 63.

For the Railroaders, Treyl Manuel had a 51. Ryan Hocker shot a 54. Landon Helman shot a 57 and Gage Shafer shot a 61.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]

