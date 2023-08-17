Lady Wave soccer falls short against Celina

By Drew Terhall

CELINA — The Lady Wave soccer team hung around on the road against Celina, but fell to the Lady Bulldogs 5-1.

Senior captains Kaelyn Gump and Josie Madden both said the team played good overall. Gump also said the team didn’t play to their full potential, but still matched Celina’s intensity.

“We played well, we played to their level of aggression,” Gump said. “I think we could have communicated better, they’re a quick and fast team.”

For Madden, the team wasn’t at full strength and it showed. With the team they played, she felt everyone gave it their all.

“We played pretty good. We didn’t have a lot players that we normally have. That did effect us. But, everyone that we did have played hard,” Madden said.

Greenville came out of the gates scoring a goal in the first two minutes of the game. Sophomore Jayda Lyons buried one in from outside the box. But one minute later, Celina tied the game up.

At the 29-minute mark, Celina took the lead 2-1. They also scored a goal from beyond the box and went up 3-1 just before halftime.

After the goal by the Lady Wave, the team had some trouble getting into the offensive zone and were just off on some of their long passes into the zone.

Celina spent most of the game sniffing around the goal for more. Sophomore Rachel Wright didn’t let much by her as she made save after save throughout the whole game. Celina had to work hard to earn most of their goals.

The Lady Bulldogs scored two more goals in the last 27 minutes of the game to win 5-1. Greenville started to get some momentum going in the offensive zone in the second half, but couldn’t sustain an attack.

This was the beginning of a tough road slate for Greenville. They travel to Tippecanoe next on Aug. 22, then to Indian Lake on Aug. 26 and then end with a trip to Butler on Aug. 30.

Greenville is now 0-2-1 on the season, but has shown the program is trending in the right direction. Last season, the Lady Wave lost to Celina 9-0. In their last game against Graham on Aug. 15, they went down swinging in a 2-0 loss. Greenville lost to Graham last season 5-1.

The team will have a chance to improve more as they go up against quality competition on the road.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]