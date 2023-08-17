Powell encourages fair attendance

COLUMBUS — State Representative Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) announces the Great Darke County Fair will run through Saturday, Aug. 26 for families across the region to attend.

“This is one of the biggest fairs in the area with so much to offer parents and kids alike,” Powell said. “I encourage everyone to visit the fair and see the great work the 4-H and FFA students put into their projects!”

The Great Darke County Fair and Fairgrounds have been a treasured part of the community since it was established in 1853. The Fair is celebrating its rich agricultural heritage while providing a weeks-worth of food, competitions, racing, entertainment, and more. As an integral part of Darke County’s heritage, the Fair celebrates the contributions of 4H and FFA members who exemplify dedication, leadership, and agricultural excellence. Don’t miss the opportunity to witness the hard work and achievements of young farmers, animal enthusiasts, and future leaders as they showcase their projects, livestock, and skills throughout the fair.

The Great Darke County Fair is not only a source of entertainment but also a platform for community engagement. Local businesses and organizations will be highlighted in the community booths, offering valuable insights into the initiatives that shape this area into a vibrant community.

The fair runs from August 18th through the 26th. More details can be found at https://www.darkecountyfair.com/.