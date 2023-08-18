Phelan supports North Star project

NORTH STAR — Todd Phelan, Phelan Insurance Agency, Inc., recently presented a contribution to Deb Seger and Katie DeLand representing the North Star Community Association. Seger and DeLand accepted the generous donation from the agency to help create an accessible park in North Star. DeLand shared, “Phelan Insurance has been involved in the greater Versailles community for many years. We are exceptionally grateful for their support.” Seger added, “The support of Phelan Insurance will assist the North Star Community Association to reach our fundraising goal to renovate our park.”

