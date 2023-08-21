Greenville falls to Eaton; football update

By Drew Terhall

DARKE COUNTY — Week one of the high school football is in the books. Here are the scores and stats from the games from Aug. 18-19.

Greenville (0-1) 7 vs Eaton (1-0) 45

The Green Wave dropped their season opener to the Eagles, 45-7. Eaton scored on their first two drives as Chris Atkins ran for a 24-yard touchdown and Cordis Berard ran for a 4-yard touchdown.

After a fourth down stop by the Green Wave, senior Evan Manix scored a 62-yard touchdown road to make it a 14-7 game. But, Eaton responded with a 5-yard touchdown from Brycen Simpson to go up 21-7. After Brayden Deem returned a punt to the Greenville 12-yard line, Deem recovered a fumble in the endzone to go up 28-7. A 39-yard field goal by Jon Hewitt as the first half expired put the Eagles up 31-7.

Head coach Bart Schmitz said after they got some momentum with the stop and score, they couldn’t get anything else going.

“We got to figure out a way offensively to keep our rhythm and try not to put our defense on the field as much. Defensively, we got to try to find ways to get stops,” Schmitz said. “It boils down to blocking and tackling. We got to get better in both of those areas.”

Eaton capitalized on a turnover by Greenville at the start of the second half as Atkins threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Leslie Orr. Simpson ran for another touchdown as the third quarter expired to go up 45-7.

Manix led all rushers with 117 yards on the ground and a touchdown. Trey Bryant had 12 carries and 89 yards.

Schmitz said they have a great group of kids who will no doubt get better as the season goes on. With a young team, they just need more game experience.

“The boys played hard. We got to watch film, see what we got to get better at and continue to work at it. We have nine more games to see what we can do,” Schmitz said.

Greenville will host Troy on Aug. 25 with kickoff set for 7 p.m. A full game recap can be found on our website, dailyadvocate.com.

Around the county:

Ansonia 30 (1-0) vs Riverside 14 (0-1)

After going down 7-0 after the first quarter, Ansonia scored 16 in the second quarter and cruised to a 30-14 home win. Senior Keegen Weiss had 246 yards on the ground on 34 carriers and three touchdowns. He also had a touchdown reception. Ethan Reichert had three tackles for loss. Ansonia will travel to Covington on Aug. 25 next for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Arcanum 27 (1-0) vs Covington 6 (0-1)

After going down 6-0, the Trojans scored 20 points in the second quarter and held on the rest of the way for the win. Senior Dakota Kendig had 195 yards rushing on 17 carries with a touchdown. Junior Landon Wagner, junior Truman Knaus and senior Tristan Keckler each had a rushing touchdown as well. Freshman MJ Macy and senior Rylan Murray each had an interception. Senior Lucas Brown forced a fumble. Arcanum will host Twin Valley South on Aug. 25 for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Bradford 22 (1-0) vs Middletown Christian 0 (0-1)

The Railroaders made their return to the varsity gridiron with a shutout win over Middletown Christian. Senior Trey Schmelzer started the scoring with a 7-yard touchdown reception from junior Owen Canan. Senior Tucker Miller had a touchdown and junior Griffin Trevino had a touchdown. Miller also had five tackles for loss. Senior Hudson Hill and Landon Wills each had an interception as well. Bradford will host Cincinnati Country Day for their first game on their new field on Aug. 25 with kickoff at 7 p.m.

Mississinawa Valley 0 (0-1) vs Waynesfield Goshen 42 (1-0)

The Blackhawks fell in their season opener at home to Waynesfield Goshen, an 11-win team from a season ago. Junior Leland Kauffman had three catches for 37 yards and senior Dylan Wehrkamp had two catches for 13 yards. Wehrkamp also had 4.5 sacks in the game. The team had 12 tackles for loss. Mississinawa Valley will travel to Dixie on Aug. 25 for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Tri-Village 41 (1-0) vs Troy Christian 6 (0-1)

The Patriots scored 41 points in the first half as that’s all they need to get the win. Senior Braden Keating went 12/12 passing with 238 yards and four passing touchdowns. Keating also had a rushing touchdown. Senior Reed Wehr also had a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown. Senior Tanner Printz had 155 yards receiving and three touchdowns. Each of his touchdown receptions went for 10+ yards. The team forced three fumbles in the game. The Patriots will travel to Preble Shawnee on Aug. 25 for a 7 p.m. kickoff. In the last two seasons, Tri-Village has only lost two WOAC games. Both have been to Preble Shawnee.

Versailles 26 (1-0) vs Celina 0 (0-1)

The Tigers open their season with a shutout win over Celina at home. Senior Michael Osborne went 7 for 10 with 119 yards and two touchdowns. He also led the team in rushing with 57 yards and a touchdown. Junior James Schmitmeyer also had a rushing touchdown. Juniors Jace Watren and Blake Henry each had a receiving touchdown. Watren scored from 32 yards and Henry from six yards. The Tigers will travel to Fort Loramie on Aug. 25 for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

