Greenville Art Guild seeks entries

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Art Guild is looking for artwork to display at their second annual People’s Choice Art Show. This year’s show will take place in conjunction with Main Street Greenville’s “First Friday Culinary Tour.” Artwork will be on display for the public at Art House Gallery on Nov. 2 and Nov. 3. Awards will be determined by a People’s Choice vote in the amounts of $300, $200, and $100 for the pieces with the three highest votes, respectively. Multiple awards of $50 will be given for honorable mentions. One prize in the amount of $100 will be awarded to the best “Culinary” themed piece which will be selected by a representative from Beanz Buttercream Bakery.

The show is open to 2-Dimensional artists ages 16 years or older. Accepted mediums will include oil, acrylic, watercolor, pastel, graphite, colored pencil, pen & ink, charcoal, and mixed media. Photography will not be accepted. All entries must be properly framed and wired for hanging. No sawtooth hangers will be accepted.

Artwork can be dropped off on Wednesday, Nov. 1 from 5–8 p.m., at Art House Gallery located at 122 E. 3rd St., Greenville. Artwork will be on display for voting on Thursday, Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Friday, Nov. 3 from noon to 9 p.m. An awards ceremony will be held for participating artists on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 9 a.m. at Beanz Buttercream Bakery.

The cost to enter the show is $15 for Art Guild Members and $25 for non-members. Artists may enter up to three pieces. The deadline to submit entries is Oct. 13.

To request a copy of the entry form, please contact our Show Chairpersons, Kay Cress at 937-621-4647 or Carolyn Armstrong at 937-526-4192.