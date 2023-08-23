Metzcar, Hummel win titles at fair

By Ryan Berry

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Eight boys and 25 girls took the stage on Monday evening at the Great Darke County Fair to compete for the titles of Little Miss and Mister Darke County Fair. With the theme, “The Greate Darke County Fair Where Dreams are Made,” most of the kids wore Disney themed costumes. There were plenty of princes and princesses, as well as a few other characters.

The judges, Amanda Stein, Taylor Hackney, Lydia Durst, Laura Ahrens and Christine Randall, had their work cut out for them as all of the contestants did an incredible job on the stage answering questions from the emcee, Brooke Moore from 2 News.

After Becky Luce, of Fry & Company, tabulated the scores the winners were announced. Jaxson Metzcar was named this year’s Little Mister and Haven Hummel was named the 2023 Little Miss Darke County Fair.

Metzcar, the son of Bill and Marlinda Metzcar, dressed in a pilot’s jumpsuit and was offering helicopter rides to fairgoers. While posing for a picture, Metzcar insisted on having his photo taken while on one knee because, “It looks cooler like that.”

Hummel, daughter of Kyle and Allison Hummel, was stunning in her Cinderella dress. She wowed the audience and judges with her smile and answers to the questions.

Joining the winners on the Little Mister and Miss Darke County Fair court are first runners-up Brycen Pearson, son of Roxanne and Casey Pearson, and Lillian Pitsenbarger, daughter of Mitch and Shelby Pitsenbarger; second runners-up Brecklen Hart, son of Jared and Jordan Hart, and Maggie Smith, daughter of Megan Smith; and third runners-up Rhett Brenner, son of Kevin and Amy Brenner, and Sawyer Mikesell, daughter of Derrick and Addie Mikesell.

Additional Little Mister contestants were Sullivan Cover, Elliott Palmer, Dalton Stover and Kade Krueger.

Additional Little Miss contestants were Sadie Mae Bourne, Elyse Coons, Elizabeth Corbin, Lyrah Dohme, Emma Fourman, Evelyn Fourman, Porter King, Oakley Klosterman, Lucy Kremer, Kennedy Moneysmith, Alaina Pitsenbarger, Vivian Post, Eliza Powell, Tayla Reeser, Tylee Reeser, Rowan Reier, Bennet Schepis, Shaylee Spencer, Baylor Stikeleather, Rayleigh Stikeleather, and Penelope Grant.

