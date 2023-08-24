Gourd Patch events

GREENVILLE — The West Central Ohio Gourd Patch met on July 13, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. at the Shawnee Prairie Nature Center. There were 10 members present. The program for the evening was learning about the various uses of tools for gourds.

The topics of discussion were the First Friday Artisan Stroll and the upcoming inaugural Art Sale hosted by gourd patch for gourd artists, woodworkers and other fine art artists. It is to be held Sept. 9, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Greenville Area Dog Club located at 803 Martin St., Greenville. Concessions will be provided by the Cedar Grove Church Youth fundraising. There are still some openings for fine art vendors for the show. If you are interested, contact Tim at [email protected] or text 938-206-3769.

The next meeting will be held Sept. 14 at the Shawnee Prairie Nature Center at 6:30 p.m.

Discussion will include the Ohio Gourd Society Show in Delaware, Ohio on the first full weekend of October.