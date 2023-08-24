Jets golf earns second straight win after their victory over Bradford

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

BRADFORD — Franklin Monroe picked up a win at Stillwater Valley Golf Course on Aug. 24 over Bradford, 191-205.

Sophomore Leo Kinnison led the Jets with a 44. Junior Chase Stebbins had a 45, sophomore Brandt Filbrun and freshman Braden Gilbert both had a 51. Junior Matthew Hurley shot a 54 and junior Trevor Swiger shot a 58.

For Bradford, junior Treyl Manuel shot a 47 to lead the team. Sophomore Gage Shaffer had a 50, sophomore Ryan Hocker had a 53 and junior Landon Helman had a 55.

For the Railroaders, it is their lowest score of the season so far as they keep shooting better as a team with each match. The Jets picked up their second win of the season after a win over Tri-County North on Aug. 15.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]