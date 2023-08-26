Darke County Foundation awards Community Grants

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Foundation recently awarded $190,000 in grants to local non-profit organizations that serve Darke County residents. Representatives from many of the groups gathered at Birchwood Center in Greenville for DCF’s annual grant recognition program. The grants supported a variety of meaningful causes that enrich and strengthen the well-being of our community. Purposes included education, the arts, health and wellness, community events, religious outreach, civic beautification, and animal welfare.

Grant money came from 30 donor-established funds, mostly permanent endowments, that distribute investment income every year while maintaining the original gift amount. Funding also came from the Friends of the Foundation Fund that is bolstered each year by hundreds of community supporters. For information on starting a fund that provides community grants or scholarships, contact the Darke County Foundation at (937) 548-4673 or visit its website at www.darkecountyfoundation.org.

The following groups received funding from the Darke County Foundation: ACES School, Anna Bier Gallery, Annie Oakley Committee, Ansonia United Methodist Church, Arcanum A# Music Boosters, Arcanum Public Library, Bridges 2 College, Cancer Assoc. of Darke County, Common Ground Christian Church, Darke County Center for Arts, Darke County Pregnancy Help Center, Darke County United Way, Darke County Weekday Christian Education, Do Good Restaurant and Ministry, Edison Foundation, Empowering Darke County Youth, EverHeart Hospice, Final Bow Center for Children’s Performing Arts, F-M Junior Jet Academy, Garst Museum, Gateway Youth Programs, Greenville Community Unity, Illumination Ministries, Kinder Korner Preschool, Lifewise Academies, Main Street Greenville, New Madison Public Library, Radiant Lighthouse Church, Recovery & Wellness Centers of MW Ohio, Ronald McDonald House Dayton, Shelter from Violence, St. Vincent DePaul Society, The House that Lulu Built, Tri-Village Concert Band, Tri-Village Schools, VentureLINX, Versailles FFA, Versailles Music Boosters, Versailles Schools, and YMCA of Darke County.