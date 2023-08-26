Historical Wakefield Reunion set

GREENVILLE — The Historical Wakefield 175th Harvest Home Reunion will be held in North Park on Lease Ave., Greenville, on Sept. 3, 1 p.m.

The guest speaker, Sue Vickroy, will be telling the vivid stories from the Bradford Public Library book, “The Era of the Great Depression.” These events contributed in memory from those families who experienced their own heartbreaking events, during that time.

The Harvest Home Reunion was a shared event, in respect of their blessings from God above, upon the homestead of Maximillium Louis and Charlottel Leis, during the early 1800s. The Wakefield Lutheran Church and Cemter was founded and built by Leis, Biesner and Hartzell. Within God’s blessing, the original church still proudly stands in Wakefield as a treasured historical landmakr of Darke County and the State of Ohio.

The Lease Sisters have written Wakefield books and compiled over 30 years of research that is documented throughout the United States. An assortment of the Wakefield memorabilia will be on display during the reunion.

There will be refreshments and plenty of nearby parking available, however, you might need to bring your own lawn chair and they welcome those who might want to share in their own history, also.

Contact [email protected].