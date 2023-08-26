Versailles boys and girls finish top five at Bob Schul Invitational

By Drew Terhall

WEST MILTON — Cross country season is upon us as many local Darke County schools competed in the Bob Schul Invitational at West Milton schools on Aug. 26. Each division and group of the race featured over 300 runners.

For the boys, Versailles took third in the event. Arcanum finished 12th, Franklin Monroe finished 23rd and Tri-Village finished 24th.

Versailles sophomore Tony Moorman finished eighth overall with a time of 17:15. Fellow sophomore Drew Meyer took 22nd with a time of 17:56.6. Freshman Jackson Spitzer finished 31st with a time of 18:12.9.

For Arcanum, senior Kolin Frazee took 70th with a time of 19:05.9. Sophomore Malachi Wright took 75th with a time of 19:08.70. Sophomores Micah Arbogast and Will Beisner took 80th and 81st with times of 19:13.5 and 19:14.4.

For Mississinawa Valley, junior Daniel Hartzell took 109th with a time of 19:54.

For Franklin Monroe, freshman Vail Cox took 119th with a time of 19:58.4. Juniors Parker Patrick and Sam Haney took 122nd and 146th with times of 20:03.2 and 20:49.8.

For Tri-Village, junior Aden McConachie took 136th with a time of 20:29.9. Sophomore Chris Brinley took 137th with a time of 20:36.7. Freshman Carsen Dyson took 216th with a time of 22:06.6.

For Bradford, freshman Kyree Roberts took 253rd with a time of 23:03.5. Junior Stephen Stewart took 270th with a time of 23:51.1. Senior Owen Beachler took 283rd with a time of 24:38.3.

In the girls division, Versailles finished fifth. Mississinawa Valley finished 15th and Franklin Monroe finished right behind the Lady Blackhawks at 16th.

For Versailles, senior Meredith Barga finished fourth with a time of 19:56.2. Freshmen Corynn Goubeaux and Ava Rismiller finished 23rd and 34th with times of 21:01.2 and 21:49.5.

For Mississinawa Valley, freshman Rachael Philiposian took 66th with a time of 22:50.3. Junior Harley Hanes took 116th with a time of 24:39.3 and senior Ingrid Ojeda took 120th with a time of 24:45.

For Franklin Monroe, freshman Sami Stull took 76th with a time of 23:10.1. Freshmen Sydney Baker and Mia Brookey took 103rd and 128th with times of 24:13.7 and 25:20.3.

For Arcanum, senior Arianne Garrison took 83rd with a time of 23:35.4. Sophomore Shyanna Cunningham took 196th with a time of 29:36.9 and freshman Danicka Michael took 214th with a time of 31:32.5.

For Bradford, freshman Savannah Beachler took 108th with a time of 24:23.7. Freshman Natalie Wood took 142nd with a time of 25:51.4 and junior Daphne Lavey took 220th with a time of 32:07.5.

For Tri-Village, freshman Addison Pipenger took 139th with a time of 25:45.8.

For the junior high participants, Versailles seventh grader Blake Pitsenbarger took 15th with a time of 12:05 in the boys division. In the girls division, Versailles eight grader Claire Simon took seventh with a time of 13:42.3. Versailles seventh grader Blair Schellhase took 14th with a time of 14:05.3.

