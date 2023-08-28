Brown Chiropractic gives to CADC

GREENVILLE — Cancer Association of Darke County recently received a generous donation from Brown Chiropractic Clinic, 27 E. Main St., Versailles.

Dr. Brown and staff want to thank the generosity of their patients for joining them in donating to the association which specializes in education and support of local patients afflicted with cancer.

“Their program requires giving and caring donations to help provide these services. We were able to give a generous donation because of all who participated.”

Cancer Association of Darke County appreciates the awesome support of the communities in Darke County. Thanks to all who made this possible.