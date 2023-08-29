Commissioners, Versailles see waterline bids

By Ryan Berry

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Village of Versailles is closer to getting the main lines installed from its Reed Well Field. The Darke County Commission and representatives from the Village of Versailles were on-hand for the opening of bids at the Tuesday, Aug. 29 meeting of the Darke County Commissioners.

The bids to install the main transmission lines ranged from $1.197 million to $1.770 million. The county, as well as the village, will now study the bids before deciding which company will do the work. Both governmental entities reserve the right to reject each and every bid and to waive informalities, irregularities and errors in the bidding to the extent permitted by law. The county received seven bids on the project.

In an effort to continue the water line project in Versailles, the commission approved a notice to bidders for the North Central Area Waterline Improvements. This project will replace some of the water lines in the village. Contractors will have until 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28 to submit bids. The bids will be opened at 1:30 p.m. This project includes the installation of 5,700 LF of 8” waterline along with needing valving, fire hydrants, water services, restoration items and other miscellaneous work.

Commissioners also opened bids for partial demolition of the former Gettysburg School. Four bids were received which ranged in price from $108,750 to $289,400. The building is considered a Brownfield Site due to the asbestos and lead in the building. A site can qualify as a Brownfield Site for asbestos, lead, and other chemicals. Abandoned gas stations are often considered Brownfield sites due to the underground storage tanks.

The oldest section of the building from four feet below the basement to the top two floors will be demolished. The site will then be filled with clean dirt. The county has received $250,000 from the state for remediation. The newer part of the building, which includes the gymnasium, will continue to stand.

In other business, the commission:

* Approved a fund advance for the 2022 FAA Terminal Construction Grant. The funds will be advanced back once they are received from the grant;

* Approved a fund advance for the 2023 Runway Rehab Grant. The funds will be advanced back once they are received from the grant; and

* Approved a fund advance for the Local Jail Capital Projects Grant. The funds will be advanced back once they are received from the grant.

The Darke County Commissioners meet Tuesdays and Thursdays, 1:30 p.m., at the Darke County Administration Building.

