DCRTA will hold meeting

GREENVILLE — The DCRTA (Darke County Retired Teachers Association) general membership meeting/luncheon will be held on Sept. 13, 11:30 a.m., at the Darke County Educational Service Center, 5279 Education Drive, Greenville. This drive is off of Sebring-Warner Road. Enter through the door on the left as you are facing the building.

The program will be presented by Mariah North, owner and artist, of Touch of Glass. She will be demonstrating her stained glass making technique and will give you an opportunity to sign up for her fall classes. Subway will be providing box lunches for the meal on this day. Each meal will include a 6” turkey, ham, & cheese sub with lettuce and tomato, condiments, chips, cookie, and utensils. Or, you may get your meal on a wrap. Drinks are not provided so you will need to bring your own. The cost for each meal is $10. Checks should be made to DCRTA. Please indicate whether you want the sub bread or a wrap when you make your reservation. Reservations must be sent to Jean Kelly by Sept. 5.

Make reservations using any of this contact info: Jean Kelly, 606 W. South St., Arcanum, OH 45304; 937-692-6248 (leave message if no answer); 937-423-0274 (leave message or text, if needed); or [email protected].