EverHeart receives funding from Foundation

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Foundation recently presented EverHeart Hospice with a check for $1,000 at their annual awards breakfast. Each year, the Darke County Foundation opens its grant application for Darke County organizations to apply for funding. This year, the foundation awarded $262,000 to 44 non-profit organizations throughout Darke County.

Erica Wood, Business Development Specialist at EverHeart Hospice, attended the event alongside Chief Business Development Officer Barb Bell. When asked how essential community grants like this are to EverHeart, Erica shared, “Since we are a non-profit, grants and contributions from the community allow us to continue providing the exceptional care EverHeart has been known for since the beginning. We always put patient care first, so grants like this allow us to go the extra mile to provide as many unique and memorable experiences to our patients and their families as possible.”

This grant will be used to purchase bereavement resources, including new grief books that cover loss due to suicide. EverHeart Hospice provides bereavement support to patients’ families for 13 months following the loss of their loved one, as well as anyone in the community who needs help navigating their grief journey. All bereavement support is provided at no charge.

EverHeart Hospice has been a longstanding non-profit in the community, providing end-of-life care to patients and families for 43 years. With an office in Greenville and an inpatient Hospice Care Center on the fourth floor of Wayne HealthCare, their care team travels throughout Darke County as well as eight additional counties in west-central Ohio, providing care where the patient calls home.

For more information on what sets EverHeart Hospice apart from other hospices, including their Board-Certified Music Therapists, We Honor Veterans ceremonies, and Legacy Program, visit www.everhearthospice.org or connect directly with a team member at 800-417-7535.