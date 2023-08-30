Irish Night coming to the Shrine

MARIA STEIN — Have you always wanted to travel to Ireland? Now is your chance to experience it close to home! On Thursday, Sept. 28, 6 p.m., Matt Hess, Director of Hospitality & Ministry, will share highlights from his recent trip this past June, which will include the holy sites, special saints, attractions pertaining to Ireland’s rich Catholic history and witty anecdotes from his Irish adventures.

The event is $25 per person and includes a catered Irish meal, including bangers and mash, shepherd’s pie, soda bread, and beverages. RSVP online at mariasteinshrine.org, or email [email protected] with any questions.

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal through opportunities for prayer and pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history. The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Rd. in Maria Stein. To learn more about the Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics, visit mariasteinshrine.org.