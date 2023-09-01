Local Briefs

Neave Twp. meeting schedule

GREENVILLE — Neave Township Trustees will have one regular meeting in September on Sept. 18, 7 p.m. There will be two meetings in October on Oct. 9 and Oct. 30, both at 7 p.m. All of the Neave Township Trustees meetings are open to the public and are held in the Neave Township Building, 3880 State Route 121, Greenville.

Darke Co. Singles Dance

GREENVILLE — The Greenville VFW is now sponsoring the Darke County Singles Dances. The next dance is on Saturday, Sept. 9. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the dance is from 8-11 p.m. The cover charge is $9 per person. The band will be Mike Willis. Food will be available and there is a 50/50 raffle, door prizes and instant tickets. Come enjoy a fun evening of dancing. All are welcome, singles or couples. You must 21 years of age. Follow them on Facebook at VFWSunday Bingo. For more information, contact Don Dietrich at 937-423-2664 or Lori Denniston at 937-621-1044.

GHS Class of 1965 lunch

GREENVILLE — The Greenville High School Class of 1965 will hold a luncheon on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 11:30 a.m. They will meet at the Moose Lodge, 1200 Sweitzer St., Greenville, across from Clark’s Gasoline Station. Call 937-548-8741. Spouses, guests and/or significant others are also invited, as well as members of other Greenville High School classes.

DCP commisson meets

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Park District Board of Commissioners Regular Board Meeting is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 11, 10 a.m., at Shawnee Prairie Preserve Nature Education Center, 4267 St. Rt. 502 W., Greenville. To be added to the agenda to speak or to make comments please e-mail [email protected] before Sept. 10, at noon.

Board of Elections meetings

GREENVILLE – The Darke County Board of Elections Board members will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 11 a.m., and at 11:30 a.m., to hear requests for reconsideration for candidate petitions. The Board meets in the office located at 300 Garst Ave., Greenville.

County offices closed

GREENVILLE — The county offices in Darke County will be closed on Monday, Sept. 4 in recognition of the Labor Day holiday.

GCS meetings planned

GREENVILLE — The Greenville City School District has called a special meeting of the Business Advisory Committee, an extension of the Board of Education, for Thursday, Sept. 7, 11:30 a.m., in the Anna Bier Room, St. Clair Memorial Hall, Greenville. The purpose of the meeting is for a work session, and to present any business that may come before the Committee. The Greenville City Schools Board of Education will meet in regular session on Thursday, Sept. 21, 6:30 p.m., in the Anna Bier Room, St. Clair Memorial Hall, Greenville. The purpose of the meeting is to present any business that may come before the Board.

Arcanum plans meetings

ARCANUM — The Village of Arcanum will host the following public meetings at 309 South Albright St., Arcanum:

Service & Leisure Committee – Thursday, Sept. 7, 5 p.m., CANCELLED

Utility Committee – Monday, Sept. 11, 6 p.m.

Village Council Meeting – Tuesday, Sept. 12, 7 p.m.

Service & Leisure Committee – Thursday, Sept. 21, 5 p.m.

Village Council Meeting – Tuesday, Sept. 26, 7 p.m.

Planning Committee – Wednesday, Sept. 27, 6 p.m.