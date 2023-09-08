Local Briefs

Arcanum BoE meets

ARCANUM — The Arcanum-Butler Local Board of Education will hold its Regular Board of Education Meeting on Thursday, Sept. 14, 7 p.m. in the Board of Education Office.

Board of Elections meeting

GREENVILLE — The Darke Conty Board of Elections board members will meet on Monday, Sept. 11, 9 a.m., for the September regular meeting. The board meets in the office located at 300 Garst Ave., Greenville.

Common Ground Open House

BRADFORD — Common Ground Christian Church will hold an Open House on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2-4 p.m., to celebrate Pastor John Shelton’s 50 years in ministry and his 80th birthday. The church is located at 120 W. Oakwood St., Bradford.

Gospel Sing at TCC

GREENVILLE — Sunday Sept. 17, 6 p.m., Triumphant Christian Center will proudly present a Gospel Sing for the community. All music for the evening will feature local talent. Doors open at 5 p.m. and admission is free. The church is located at 1129 South Towne Court, Greenville.

FM BoE meeting

PITSBURG — The Franklin Monroe Board of Education will hold a Board of Education meeting in the cafetorium at 8591 Oakes Road on Monday, Sept. 18. The meeting will begin at 8 p.m.

GHS Class of 1981

GREENVILLE — The Greenville High School Class of 1981 will hold a back to school gathering on Thursday, Sept. 21, 5 p.m., at Sure Shot Tap House, 117 E. 5th St., Greenville.

Library needs trustee

BRADFORD — The Bradford Public Library is seeking to fill one vacant seat on the Board of Trustees. The seven-year term would begin in January 2024. Applicants must reside in the service area of the Bradford Public Library and be at least 18 years of age. Those interested may pick up an application at the circulation desk. Applications are due Oct. 2. The Bradford Public Library is located at 138 East Main Street, Bradford, Ohio, 45308. Questions concerning the position or application process may be directed to Stacie Layman, director, at the above address or call the library at 937-448-2612.