Mississinawa Valley, Ansonia big winners at Blackhawk Invitational

Rachael Philiposian heads down the final stretch with Peyton Billenstein just behind her. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Matthew Lee (left) and Bennett Lehman (right) head towards the finish line as Ansonia had the top three finishers in the boys race. Arianne Garrison finishes the event in third place. Daniel Hartzell (left) and Caden Hanes (right) finish the event around the same time.

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Mississinawa Valley hosted the Blackhawk Invitational at Chenowith Trails on Sept. 9. The Lady Blackhawks took first as a team in the girls race as the Ansonia boys team took first in the boys race.

For the boys, Arcanum took second and Tri-Village took third as a team.

The high school girls started the day. From Mississinawa Valley, Rachael Philiposian took first with a time of 21:54.55. Ingrid Ojeda took eighth with a time of 23:47.43. Harley Hanes took 11th and Kayaa Mote took 12th with times of 24:27.23 and 24:36.39.

For Ansonia, Peyton Billenstein took second with a time of 22:05.72. Olivia Creager took fourth with a time of 22:28.10. Annie Bubeck took 18th with a time of 27:26.51.

For Arcanum, Arianne Garrison took third with a time of 22:21.57. Shyanna Cunningham took 16th with a time of 27:25.84. Danicka Michael took 23rd and Gabrielle Brown took 24th with times of 29:21.62 and 29:22.51.

For Bradford, Savannah Beachler took fifth and Natalie Wood took sixth with times of 22:31.97 and 23:29.86. Aaliyah Biddlestone took 30th and Daphne Lavey took 31st with times of 32:27.6 and 32:36.82.

For Tri-Village, Addison Pipenger took seventh with a time of 23:46.24. Americus Hirsch took 19th with a time of 27:31.84.

In the boys division, Ansonia runners took first, second and third. Matthew Lee took first with a time of 16:59.45. Bennett Lehman finished second with a time of 17:02.54 and Ethan Sparks took third with a time of 18:18.53.

Arcanum runners then took the next four spots. Micah Arbogast took fourth with a time of 18:28.37. Malachi Wright took fifth with a time of 18:42.52. Will Beisner took sixth with a time of 18:56.41 and Kolin Frazee took seventh with a time of 18:56.63.

For Mississinawa Valley, Daniel Hartzell took eighth with a time of 19:09.24. Caden Hanes took ninth with a time of 19:09.52.

For Tri-Village, Aden McConachie took 15th with a time of 19:43.08. Chris Brinley took 18th with a time of 20:50.18. Carsen Dyson took 22nd with a time of 22:09.41.

For Bradford, Kyree Roberts took 20th with a time of 21:16.03. Owen Beachler took 23rd with a time of 22:43.83. Stephen Stewart took 25th with a time of 23:12.44.