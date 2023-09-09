Three injured in crash at US 127 and SR 49

Darke County Sheriff Deputies along with Greenville Fire Department, Greenville Township Fire Department, Greenville Township Rescue, and Arcanum Rescue responded to the scene. Daily Advocate

GREENVILLE — On Sept. 8, at approximately 10:49 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Greenville Fire Department, Greenville Township Fire Department, Greenville Township Rescue, and Arcanum Rescue were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 49 and U.S. 127 off ramp in reference to an accident with injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed a Ford Ranger driven by Odin Zeller, 23, of Versailles, was on the U.S. 127 northbound exit ramp when he failed to yield the right of way to a Ford Mustang driven by Dane Young, 37, of Greenville. Young was traveling southeast on State Route 49 and after the collision, Zeller’s vehicle caught fire but he was able to free himself from the vehicle.

Zeller was transported by Arcanum Rescue to Wayne HealthCare for minor injuries. Young and his passenger, Chase Quinn, 24, of Greenville, were both transported to Wayne HealthCare initially by Greenville Township Rescue, but later transferred to Miami Valley Hospital to be treated for suspected serious injuries.

This investigation remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.