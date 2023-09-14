BHC hosting a Book Talk

GREENVILLE — The Brethren Heritage Center, Brookside Plaza, 428 N Wolf Creek, Brookville, announces an upcoming Book Talk. Saturday, Sept. 30, 2–3:30 p.m.

Phyllis Hochstetler will discuss the book Behind Barbed Wire and High Fences. The book was written by Phyllis’ mother, Helen Frances Buehl Angeny to tell her story of a three-year imprisonment and rescue from a Japanese prison of war camp during WWII. Angeny was serving as a missionary in China at the time.

This Book Talk is free and open to the public. Limited handicap parking is located in the lot behind the Brookside Plaza Center. Regular parking is available in the main plaza front lot.

The front entrance is clearly marked and located between Family Dollar and the Gun shop.