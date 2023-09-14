OneOhio Recovery Foundation meeting

SIDNEY — The nine county delegation operating as the OneOhio Recovery Foundation Region 15 Board will be meeting on Monday, Sept. 18, 10 a.m., at the Shelby County Ag Center, 810 Fair Road, Sidney. Region 15 covers Allen, Auglaize, Mercer, Shelby, Logan, Champaign, Miami, Preble and Darke Counties. Each County has designated three delegates to serve on the Region 15 OneOhio Recovery Foundation Board, with a diverse group of individual representatives being appointed by local governments such as counties, townships, cities, and villages.

As a statewide initiative, OneOhio was organized over nineteen distinct areas of the state to implement strategies for disbursing opioid settlement funds on a regional basis. The Region 15 OneOhio Recovery Foundation officially organized on March 30, 2022 and has been preparing themselves to ultimately make decisions over annual opioid settlement appropriations. Settlement money began to be received in Ohio in late 2022 and will continue for an anticipated 18 year period. Region 15 has been waiting for the State Foundation to prepare the pathway for grant applications. It is hopeful that these funds can start being distributed in early 2024.

The purpose of the Sept 18 meeting of the Region 15 OneOhio Recovery Foundation Board is primarily to hear from three speakers working on the frontline of opioid addiction treatment and services.

