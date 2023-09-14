Overfield retires from BRC after 42 years

Melody Overfield

GREENVILLE — After 42 years of dedicated service to the Brethren Retirement Community, Melody Overfield is setting her sights on a well-deserved retirement.

She began her career in April 1981 after completing her LPN degree at Ivy Tech in Richmond, Ind. In her time at BRC she has held many titles with the most recent being Director of Risk Management. Overfield started her career as an LPN working as a unit nurse and then later advancing to the Inservice and Education Department, providing training for new employees.

The Brethren Retirement Community has greatly benefited from her exceptional leadership. She was a part of many committees including safety committee, corporate compliance, QUAPI, and diligently gave her time to assist with testing and tracking during the peaks of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is evidence that she made it a priority to give generously of her time and experience. Over the years she went above and beyond, putting in extra hours often for trainings, in-services, to provide care, run fire drills, and do whatever was necessary for residents and staff. She is known for putting the needs of others above her own.

Overfield is looking forward to traveling with her husband Bill and spending unlimited time in her new pool. They have been on nine cruises and are looking forward to many more. Melody and Bill have three grown, married children, Amber (Alan), Jeff (Julie), and Addie (Derrick). She has always put her family first. She enjoys attending the activities of her eight grandchildren; Nora, Grace, Claire, Jaxen, Jace, Bostyn, Sawyer, and Kipton.

Please join them for a retirement celebration in the Brick Room at the Brethren Retirement Community on Sunday, Sept. 24, from 1-4 p.m.