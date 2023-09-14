Versailles girls golf wins at St. Henry while boys lose a close one

Carson Heitkamp led the field with a 36. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Ella Porter led the field with a 38.

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

BRADFORD — The Versailles golf teams split against St. Henry on Sept.14. The boys team lost in a close one at Stillwater Valley, 172-170. The girls won 197-220 at Mercer County Elks.

For the boys, Carson Heitkamp led the team with a 36 and was the medalist in the match. Gabe White had a 44, Ethan Phlipot and Brayden Wagner both had a 46. Austin Ruhenkamp had a 50 and Seth Shafer had a 57.

For the girls, Ella Porter led the field with a 38. Emma Garrison had a 46, Gabby Dues had a 50 and Danelle Francis had a 63. Carley Timmerman had a 69 and Kyla Milligan had a 72.

The boys will compete in the Nate Niekamp Invitational on Sept. 16 before they host Arcanum at Stillwater Valley on Sept. 19.

The girls will host Russia High School on Sept. 19 next before they are off to the MAC tournament.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]