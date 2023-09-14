Walk-in influenza vaccines

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Health Department will be administering flu vaccines on a walk-in basis Mondays-Thursdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays 8 a.m. to noon at the Health Department, 300 Garst Ave., Greenville. These clinics will operate while supplies last for the months of September and October. No appointments are necessary.

For billing purposes, those who have medical coverage should bring a copy of their insurance card with them. A copy of the card will be made onsite and the insurance company will be billed. There is a cost of $15 for the flu vaccine for those without medical coverage. Flu vaccines are for those six months and older. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For any questions or additional information, contact the Health Department at 937-548-4196 ext. 224.