Barga takes over Local Edward Jones office

John Barga

GREENVILLE — John Barga has been named to take over the local Edward Jones office located at 202 W Main St, the firm announced recently. Barga transferred to Greenville from an Edward Jones office in Piqua.

Barga has six-plus years of experience in the financial services industry.

Senior Branch Office Administrator Deborah Mendenhall remains in the branch office and will continue to help serve the Greenville/Darke County community.

Barga said He is enthusiastic about taking over the branch office. “In my Edward Jones branch in Piqua, I had the pleasure of building deep, personal relationships with my clients in order to understand what really mattered to them and put their money to work toward those goals,” he said. “Now, I’m looking forward to partnering with the people here in Darke County and helping them find, and fund, the possibilities for their lives.”

Edward Jones is a leading financial services firm in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada. The firm’s nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 8 million clients with a total of $1.8 trillion in client assets under care at the end of June 2023. Edward Jones’ purpose is to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of its clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society. Through the dedication of the firm’s approximately 52,000 associates and our branch presence in 68% of U.S. counties, the firm is committed to helping more people achieve financially what is most important to them. The Edward Jones website is at edwardjones.com, and its recruiting website is careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.