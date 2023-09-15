Solvita announces upcoming blood drives

DARKE COUNTY — Get a chance to win Ohio State vs. Michigan tickets when you register to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) at the Ansonia High School community blood drive Thursday, Sept. 21 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 600 East Canal St., Ansonia.

Versailles High School FFA will host a community blood drive Saturday, Sept. 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 280 Marker Road, Versailles.

The Solvita Blood Center has issued a community alert for an urgent need of type O blood due to high usage for several trauma cases in area hospitals over the weekend.

Solvita is in critical need of type O negative and in low supply of type O positive. Hospitals used 269 units of type O blood and multiple other blood products Saturday and Sunday, primarily for a motorcycle accident injury and two other emergency surgeries.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the Donor Time app.

All registered donors will receive a special edition quarter-zip, long-sleeve shirt featuring the new Solvita logo.

Everyone who registers to donate Sept. 5-30 at any Solvita blood drive, or the Dayton Donation Center is automatically entered in the drawing to win a pair of tickets to “The Game,” the Nov. 25 meeting between Ohio State and Michigan Nov. 25 in Ann Arbor. The winner will also receive an Expedia gift card for hotel and travel.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.