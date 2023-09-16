MV board recognizes students at meeting

UNION CITY — The Mississinawa Valley Local Board of Education met in regular session on Monday, September 11. The following are highlights from the meeting.

The following students were recognized for Highest Test Score on Ohio’s State Test (Spring 2023): Ava Nieport, 3rd Grade English language arts (Mrs. Christi Hummel) and Mathematics (PERFECT Score) (Mrs. Amy Roessner); Kam Kaffenberger, 3rd Grade Mathematics (PERFECT Score) (Mrs. Amy Roessner); Kinley Stump, 4th Grade English language arts (Mrs. Amber Schellhase); Ben Stone, 4th Grade Mathematics (PERFECT Score) (Mrs. Teri Birt); Rayna Hoggatt, 4th Grade Mathematics (PERFECT Score) (Mrs. Birt); Sarah Bergman, 4th Grade Mathematics (PERFECT Score) (Mrs. Birt); Kaylie Miller, 5th Grade English language arts (Mrs. Jessica Schlater) and Mathematics (Mrs. Brenda Nagel); Evelyn Hammaker, 5th Grade English language arts (Mrs. Jessica Schlater), Mathematics (Mrs. Brenda Nagel), and Science (Mrs. Shauna Hopkins); Kendall Rogers, 6th Grade English language arts (Mrs. Neargarder); Anessa Schneider, 6th Grade English language arts (Mrs. Neargarder); and Elijah McKeeth, 6th Grade Mathematics (PERFECT Score) (Mrs. Billie Hunt)

3rd Grade Students who met their improvement goal for 3rd Grade English language arts from fall 2022 to spring 2023: Ximena Aguilar, Addisson Lawson, Noah Alspaugh, Meadow Mumaw, Alice Bowman, Ava Nieport, Bianca Camacho, Jace Oswalt, Isabella Crawford, Greyson Preston, Raevyn Davis, Lillianne Ramsey, Vanessa De La Torre Barron, Kyndall Riley, Enrique Elizondo, Carter Rodriguez, Georgia Gessler, Mackenzie Rodriguez, Ashtyn Gower, Maddex Rountree, Easton Gower, Marjorie Solis, Landon Hall, Tallula Stewart, Todd Hall, Atley Wagner, Harper Hampton, Bryanna Watson, Rayland Hess, Bentley Westfall, Lynlee Houck, Bailey Yaney, Alex Ibarra, Brooklyn Yaney, and Kam Kaffenberger

The student of the month at the junior high/high school is Harley Hanes. Hanes did an exceptional job at the Darke County Fair where she was the Junior Fair Grand Champion, Open Class Grand Champion, Champion Commercial Ewe, Sheep Overall Showmanship Champion and winner of the Darke County Showmen of Showmen event. Her accomplishments stand out amongst her peers and she deserves to be recognized..

During homecoming week. the theme was Halloween. The Dress Up Days this year: Monday was Halloween, Tuesday was Jersey Day, Wednesday was Crazy/Halloween Socks, Thursday was Homecoming Spirit and Friday was Spirit Wear. The homecoming assembly and football game was Friday, Sept. 15 and the homecoming dance will be Saturday, Sept. 23, 8 p.m.

The Junior High Dance team placed first at the Great Darke County Fair Cheer/Dance Competition and Tiger Spirit Explosion.

High school girls’ Cross Country won the sixth annual Blackhawk Cross Country Invitational. Rachael Philiposian placed first at the Blackhawk Cross Country Invitational. Tenlee Woodbury placed first in the junior high girls’ division.

Varsity volleyball won the third annual Blackhawk Volleyball Invitational.

The following community members have been approved by the board as classified substitutes for the 2023-2024 school year: Mrs. Janet Francis – Cook (effective Sept. 7, 2023), Mrs. Susan Francis – Custodian (effective August 30, 2023), Mrs. Linda Holden – Custodian (effective August 30, 2023), Mr. Rob Austerman – Ticket Taker for sporting events, Mrs. Aislinn Miller – Cook, Mrs. Karlita Post – Para Professional and Ms. Jaime Stocksdale – Ticket Taker for sporting events.

The Board approved Ms. Katelyn Warner with a salary schedule change to BS-150 beginning with the 2023-2024 school year.

Retirement pick-up on the pick-up was approved for the Superintendent Secretary/Assistant Treasurer position, effective with the Oct. 5 pay date.

The Board approved Mrs. Debbie Gower and Mrs. Mindy Longfellow as Saturday School/Administrative Detention Supervisors for the 2023-2024 school year as needed.

The resignations of the following co-curricular coaches was approved by the Board: Ms. Kristin Kincaid (Asst. Varsity Girls’ Basketball Coach for the 2023-2024 school year) and Mr. Josh Hanes (Asst. Varsity Boys’ Basketball Coach for the 2023-2024 school year).

The Board approved supplemental contracts for the 2023-2024 school year to the following: Mr. Rob Austerman – Asst. Varsity HS Softball Coach, Mr. Darrick Barga – Grade 8 Boys’ Basketball Coach (pending background checks), Mr. Pete Davis – Asst. Varsity Boys’ Basketball Coach (pending background checks), Mr. Kyler Guillozet – Head Varsity HS Baseball Coach, Mr. Max Guillozet – Head Varsity HS Girls’ Softball Coach, Mr. Josh Hanes – Grade 7 Boys’ Basketball Coach, Mrs. Mindy Longfellow – Head Varsity Girls’ Bowling Coach, and Mrs. Brooke Mast – Asst. Varsity Girls’ Basketball Coach.

The Board approved Ms. Kristin Kincaid as a volunteer with the high school girls’ basketball program for the 2023-2024 school year.

Parent/Teacher Conferences will be held Nov. 1 and 2, 1:30 to 7 p.m.