EverHeart Hospice helps at county fair

Pictured are Tasha Rosengarten, volunteer coordinator at EverHeart, Sandy Baker, community relations director at Trustwell Living, Megan Campbell, community outreach coordinator at EverHeart, and Jennifer Overholser, marketing manager at EverHeart. Seniors are shown listening to Mora and the Boys at the Gazebo.

GREENVILLE — Each year, EverHeart Hospice is pleased to support the Darke County Fair in a variety of ways. On Monday, August 21st EverHeart Hospice co-sponsored the entertainment at the Gazebo in the morning along with Trustwell Living at Oakley Place. Mora and the Boys shared many crowd favorites ranging from Johnny Cash to Whiskey Myers.

Information was also distributed to fairgoers about hospice and palliative care services.

“I am always amazed at how many people come up to us with heartfelt thanks for how our team made a difference in the lives of one of their family members,” shared Jennifer Overholser, Marketing Manager at EverHeart Hospice. “Sometimes the stories are from decades ago, but they still hold onto the memory of the compassion they experienced as if it were yesterday.”

Later in the day, Ayden Healthcare passed out a free lunch for seniors with water that was donated by EverHeart Hospice.

EverHeart’s team was also busy helping at the Greenville Rotary Lemonade Stand on two different days. All the proceeds from the lemonade help support non-profits in our community as well as scholarships for students.

Erica Wood, Business Development Specialist at EverHeart Hospice was one member that helped serve lemonade and said, “We are so very appreciative of the support we receive from our community. Spending the day shaking up some lemonade is the least we can do to give back to such a wonderful group. It’s hard to believe the fair has already come and gone, but it gives our team something to look forward to for the ways we can help next year!”