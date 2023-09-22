Versailles FFA to host Harvest Fall Sale and Farmers Market

VERSAILLES — Versailles FFA Hosting Fall Harvest Sale, Farmers Market, and Community Mobile Blood Drive Saturday, Sept. 23rd.

On Saturday, September 23rd the Versailles FFA will be hosting a Harvest Fall Sale and Farmers Market from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Versailles Schools inside the agriculture education lab, STEM Lab, greenhouse and tents/trailers near the auditorium area.

Stands that will be placed at the fall harvest sale will include: FFA members Eden, Liam and Levi Barga who will be offering Goat milk, ice cream, fudge, and soap as part of their SAE. Paige Gehret will be selling pumpkins and gourds as part of her SAE.

Lauren Grogean will be selling honey as part of her SAE. Maggie and Patrick Mcglinch’s SAE they will be selling turkey sausage and whole broilers. Amelia Grilliot as part of her SAE will be selling cupcakes. Danica York will be selling her SAE of wood carvings.Fresh eggs will be available from Ben Pitsenbarger’s SAE. Hank Smith will also be selling honey from his SAE. Josie Pothast will be selling mums from her SAE.

Alumni FFA members selling items include: Laura Schwieterman will be selling her Adorable Stitches, a variety of homemade sewing items and custom t-shirts, and Monica Goubeax will be displaying Mary Kay products.

Additional vendors including Jodie Kremer with KJ Kreations will sell Tiger/Spirit Wear and freeze dried candy. Kris Hinton will be selling toy barns, farm equipment and crafts. Dawn Shimp will be offering Sublimation Shirts, Mouse Pads, and Coasters.

Bowman Produce will have a full line of vegetables and fruits. Anita Tobe is offering Pampered Chef. Lester Tobe is offering Creative Crafters with a variety of homemade wood products. Matt, Morgan, and Sophia Aultman will be selling pumpkins and gourds.

Janell Weiss will be offering Dahlia Bouquets. Joan Grillot will be selling homemade baked goods. Kristin Lewber will be offering Tastefully Simple, Beer Bread, Seasonings, Sauces, Dessert and Drink Mixes. Wright State Lake Campus will also be attending. Kari Weaver will be offering genuine leather, wine charms and resin earning.

Versailles FFA will be selling Downing apples, apple cider slushies and apple cider. Brenda Cavin will be selling Color Street nails with her business called Sleek Nails. Dan Warner will be selling pumpkins, sunflower, flower jars and bouquets , Indian corn, and fall crafts. Brenda Schmitmeyer and Renea Toops will be selling canned food products. Jan Smith with Teal Dog Boutique will be selling boutique items.

John and Alice Otte will be providing wood carvings, wood games and signs. Micheal Hess will be offering woodworking items such as lazy susans, wine caddies and other wood items. Jennafer organic vegetables: tomato, peppers & potatoes currently, popcorn, Indian corn and ear corn.

Versailles FFA will also be offering educational speakers throughout the day including at 9:00 a.m. Caden Buschur, OSU Extension Agent will be offering a lesson on Fall Gardening. At 10:00am Jim, Erika and Lauren Grogean will be doing a presentation on beekeeping and the health benefits of honey. At Noon Janell Weiss will be speaking about raising award winning Dahlia.

In addition, the Versailles FFA is still seeking vendors if interested email [email protected] or [email protected].

In Conjunction with the fall harvest sale the Versailles FFA is also sponsoring a mobile blood drive. To register you can go to www.donortime.com and enter the sponsor code 1775.

A lunch stand will feature soup, sandwiches, and baked goods. There will be fee crafts for kids. The market and blood drive will begin at 8:30 a.m. and end at 1:00 p.m. at Versailles Schools 280 Marker Rd Versailles, Ohio 45380 near the Versailles Auditorium.