Towne Squares Quilt Club 40th Annual Harvest of Quilts show

GREENVILLE — Towne Squares Quilt Club will be presenting it’s 40th annual Harvest of Quilts Show Sep. 29 and 30 in the Youth Building at the Darke County Fairgrounds. Show hours are Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. We will show both old and new quilts from club members as well as the community. A special Quilters Legacy Tribute will feature a collection of nearly a lifetime of quilts made by Leola Crowell, from Darke County, Ohio. Leola was a founding member of our club in 1981.

In addition to showing quilts and quilted items, we will be selling raffle tickets for our quilt “Picnic Time.” There will be door prizes, a vendor mall, food for purchase and our famous Country Store. Please note that some vendors will be cash only.

The Quilt Auction will begin at 1pm on Saturday September 30th. The proceeds from this year’s Charity Quilt will benefit Sweet Dreams for Kids of Randolph County. They provide no cost beds and bedding for area children. In addition to the Charity Quilt, there will be a variety of quilts and quilted items at auction. Bid numbers are free and everyone is invited to join in on the bidding!

Admission to the show is $6.00 cash. One dollar of each admission ticket purchased will go directly to area food pantries. Parking is free. Thanks to our community sponsors this year, Ansonia Lumber and McCabe Painting inc. for their support.

If you would like to show your quilt, we will be accepting quilts from the community for display on Wednesday, Sep. 27, 4 -7 p.m. and Thursday Sep. 28 9-11 a.m. Please visit our Facebook Page or contact Pam Mahorney @937-529-6915 for more information.